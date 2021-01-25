These images tell the story of a dedicated fan on the road, following her favorite band as they tour. She’s checked into a motel and as the night progresses, she spirals further into the delusion that she is going to marry them. They are everything to her. The lighting in the images begins naturally with a sunset, but as the sun goes down, the increasingly bizarre and surrealistic colors mirror the state of her mind as she strays further and further from reality. Additionally, her wardrobe starts simply with a robe, but then she takes on more bridal elements, clutching a magazine clipping of her beloved band, until she finds herself dawning a full-fledged wedding dress. I wanted this shoot to be a campy and fun exploration of fan culture and where our minds go when we’re swept off our feet by celebrity. We might not follow a group across the country or dance around a room in a physical wedding dress, but I’m sure that more people than would like to admit it have gone there in their minds. I know I’m guilty of it. It is, after all, much easier to love and worship someone you don’t really know.

By Callie Keels

Modeled by Zoë Keels

